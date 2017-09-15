2 Teens Charged With Robbing Elderly Woman In Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teenage boys were charged with attacking and robbing an 80-year-old woman Tuesday in the North Side Lincoln Park neighborhood after turning themselves over to police.
The incident happened at 5:18 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Lill Street, according to an alert issued Wednesday by Chicago Police.
On Thursday, the boys, ages 16 and 17, were taken by family members to Area North Headquarters, 2452 W. Belmont Ave., where they were taken into custody and charged with felony counts of robbery and aggravated battery to a victim over 60, police said.
Their bond and court information wasn’t immediately known, police said.
