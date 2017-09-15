Lake County Coroner Seeks Help Identifying Man Found Dead In Gary

CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities in Lake County were asking for help identifying a body found almost two weeks ago in a house in Gary.
The remains of the an unidentified white man were found about 10:45 p.m. on Sept. 2, in a house in the 2200 block of Nickles Place.
The Lake County Coroner’s Office said the “John Doe” appears to be in his early-to-mid 20s; and is 5 feet 11 inches tall, and 192 pounds.
The man had three “unique tattoos,” officials said: a Boy Scout emblem on his chest, an Ace of Spades playing card on his left forearm, and a horseshoe with the number 7 in the middle.
The coroner’s office said the man was wearing a black T-shirt, gray shorts, and black high-top gym shoes.
Officials have not revealed how the man died.
Anyone with information about the “John Doe” should call the Lake County Coroner at 219-755-3265.