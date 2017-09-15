Attorney Says Kenneka Jenkins’ Family Hasn’t Seen Video Of Her Entering Freezer

CHICAGO (CBS) — The mystery of Kenneka Jenkins’ death took another twist Friday, as her family attorney said Rosemont police have not sent them any video of the 19-year-old woman entering a walk-in freezer at the hotel where she was found dead.

“Despite requests for all evidence, we have received only snippets of video, none of which shows Kenneka Jenkins walking into a freezer. The family has not been provided any video or other evidence of Kenneka Jenkins walking into a freezer,” attorney Larry Rogers said in a statement. “Serious questions remain as to how she ended up in a Crowne Plaza Hotel freezer and why it took a day and a half for the hotel to find Kenneka. Her death requires a thorough, complete, and independent investigation.”

Jenkins was found dead inside a walk-in freezer at the hotel early Sunday, after attending a party at the Crowne Plaza. Her family previously said she went to a party at the hotel with friends late Friday night. Her friends called family members Saturday morning to say they couldn’t find her.

Thursday night, community activist Andrew Holmes said he had reviewed hotel surveillance video that shows Jenkins walking, on her own, into the freezer. She appeared to be trying to find her way back upstairs to the hotel lobby, trying different doors, Holmes says.

“We all wanted to know: Did anybody pull her down there? Did anybody force her down there? Was anybody on the other side in that room when she got down there? And the answer to that is no,” Holmes said. “She walked into that unsecured area that should have been secured.”

After news of the death broke, a social-media firestorm erupted, with some people suggesting Jenkins fell victim to foul play.

Police said they have now officially released surveillance video footage to Jenkins’ mother, but have not said how much.

Rogers said Jenkins’ family has hired him and attorney Sam Adam Jr. to represent the family and conduct an investigation of her death.

“Serious questions remain regarding what happened to Kenneka Jenkins at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on September 9, 2017. Kenneka was found dead in a freezer of the Crowne Plaza Hotel more than 36 hours after her family reported her missing and told staff she was somewhere on their premises,” Rogers said.

Jenkins’ family has said she left her home on the West Side of Chicago around 11;30 p.m. Friday. Her sister said she last spoke to Jenkins on the phone around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Around 4 a.m., Jenkins’ friends called her mother to say they could not find her. They said they were in a car they had borrowed from Jenkins, and had her cell phone.

The family said they went to the hotel at 5 a.m. Saturday to find her, but the hotel wouldn’t review surveillance video without a missing person report.

Police said the family filed a report that morning, and officers notified the hotel about the missing teen around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, prompting a search of the hotel. Jenkins’ relatives showed up at the hotel around 6 p.m. Saturday and knocking on room doors to ask if any guests had seen her.

Around 12:30 a.m., Jenkins was found dead in a walk-in freezer in a vacant section of the hotel, more than 24 hours after her family last saw her alive.

Authorities have said Jenkins was seen on surveillance video staggering drunk near the front desk of the hotel around 3:20 a.m. Saturday, but the family said they were not told about that video until late Saturday night, and they don’t believe police began reviewing surveillance video until Saturday afternoon.