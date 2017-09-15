Relative In Custody After 3-Year-Old Boy’s Death Ruled A Homicide

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police were questioning a relative of a 3-year-old boy who died earlier this week, after an autopsy found the toddler was beaten to death.
Steven Figueroa was brought to Alexian Brothers Medical Center on Wednesday, because he was not breathing. According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office, he was pronounced dead at 10:27 a.m. Wednesday.
An autopsy on Thursday determined Steven died of blunt abdominal trauma from an assault, and his death was ruled a homicide.
The circumstances of the assault were not immediately available Friday morning.
“Whether it was accident or not, when a child is hurt to that extent, their cry is even different. You know when you’re hurting a child. I hope justice is served for Steven,” neighbor Denielle Salinas said.
Police said a relative was in custody Friday morning, but has not been charged.
Neighbors said Steven’s parents are estranged. Neighbors gathered Thursday night in front of his home in Elk Grove Village, to pray at a memorial for the boy.