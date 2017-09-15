Thrift Stores: Cheap, But Kind Of Chic

(CBS) — Where can you get a luxury handbag at a discount or buy a gorgeous suit for a song?

For serious bargain hunting, shoppers are turning now to resale shops.

CBS 2’s Marissa Bailey reports on three of Chicago’s best.

At Richard’s Fabulous Finds, you enter a world of beautifully tailored menswear — some of it dating back 50 years.

“Vintage is a bargain,” says owner Richard Biasi, who notes sports jackets are popular because of their versatility.

Price isn’t the only thing driving customers to buy resale, says customer Marqus Leflore.

“It’s a way of expressing yourself through individual style,” Leflore says.

Morningstar analyst Bridget Weishaar agrees: Thrift shoppers want to be unique.

“If you shop a resale shop, you’re not going to see that outfit on anybody else,” she says.

In Portage Park, Thrift and Thrive opened six years ago and owner Melissa Basillone has expanded it to two floors. Her big sellers: women’s clothing and jewelry and furniture.

For young people today, shopping thrifts is a way to furnish their homes.

“They just have less money to spend than they’ve had in the past,” Weishaar says.

There’s another reason why thrifts are doing so well: People feel good about reusing and recycling something.

“It’s a popular thing to do now. I don’t think people have any shame shopping pre-owned,” Brielle Buchberg of Luxury Garage Sale says.

At the higher-end thrift store, customers love the pre-owned purses sold on consignment.

“I purchased one luxury handbag and I saved about $500, and it was practically brand new,” Harriette Kelly says.

The people CBS 2 spoke with say once you try shopping at thrifts you’ll be back again.