US99’s Stylz & Roman Host Hurricane Irma Relief Diaper Drives

CHICAGO (CBS) — Our sister station, US99, “Chicago’s Hottest Country” and their morning show hosts Stylz and Roman are collecting supplies to help families affected by Hurricane Iram.

Specifically the team is looking for diapers. The station is reaching out to its listeners to help out by donating to a series of diaper donation drives.

WE BROKE OUR GOAL!!! 🙌🏽 NEW goal: 20,000 diapers! NEW locations added on the #US99 Facebook page! Thank YOU for making a difference! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rod8nmr4dY — Stylz & Roman (@stylzandroman) September 15, 2017

“I couldn’t be prouder for US99 to be a part of this effort, as it is so close to our listener’s hearts,” said Todd Cavanah, CBS RADIO Chicago VP of Programming. “More than a million Chicagoans listen to US99 each week, and many of them are busy moms who can understand how a simple act of kindness can help so much when you’re faced with a life altering situation like we’ve just witnessed throughout Florida.”

US99 teams, led by Doug Stylz and Justin Roman, will be on location at various Target locations collecting diapers which will be driven to Florida and distributed to those in need.

Here’s where you can make a donation:

Friday 9/15

11am – 1pm

Woodfield Target

1235 E Higgins Road

Schaumburg, IL 60173

Saturday 9/16

10am – 12noon

Elgin Target

300 S Randall Road

Elgin, IL 60173

Saturday 9/16

1pm – 3pm

Naperville Target

1951 W Jefferson Ave

Naperville, IL

Saturday 9/16

1pm – 3pm

St. Charles Target

3885 East Main Street

St. Charles, IL

The team is also placing a calling out to those attending the Luke Bryan concert this Saturday, Sept. 16 to “stuff a truck” outside Gate 5 of the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park.

Saturday 9/16

5pm – 8pm

Luke Bryan and Brett Eldredge

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

19100 Ridgeland Ave

Tinley Park, IL 60477

Donations will be personally delivered by US99 staff members to the Salvation Army area command center supporting Tampa and St. Petersburg, Florida on Monday, Sept. 18.