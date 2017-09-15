US99’s Stylz & Roman Host Hurricane Irma Relief Diaper Drives

CHICAGO (CBS) — Our sister station, US99, “Chicago’s Hottest Country” and their morning show hosts Stylz and Roman are collecting supplies to help families affected by Hurricane Iram.
Specifically the team is looking for diapers. The station is reaching out to its listeners to help out by donating to a series of diaper donation drives.
“I couldn’t be prouder for US99 to be a part of this effort, as it is so close to our listener’s hearts,” said Todd Cavanah, CBS RADIO Chicago VP of Programming. “More than a million Chicagoans listen to US99 each week, and many of them are busy moms who can understand how a simple act of kindness can help so much when you’re faced with a life altering situation like we’ve just witnessed throughout Florida.”
US99 teams, led by Doug Stylz and Justin Roman, will be on location at various Target locations collecting diapers which will be driven to Florida and distributed to those in need.
Here’s where you can make a donation:
Friday 9/15
11am – 1pm
Woodfield Target
1235 E Higgins Road
Schaumburg, IL 60173
Saturday 9/16
10am – 12noon
Elgin Target
300 S Randall Road
Elgin, IL 60173
Saturday 9/16
1pm – 3pm
Naperville Target
1951 W Jefferson Ave
Naperville, IL
Saturday 9/16
1pm – 3pm
St. Charles Target
3885 East Main Street
St. Charles, IL
The team is also placing a calling out to those attending the Luke Bryan concert this Saturday, Sept. 16 to “stuff a truck” outside Gate 5 of the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park.
Saturday 9/16
5pm – 8pm
Luke Bryan and Brett Eldredge
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
19100 Ridgeland Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60477
Donations will be personally delivered by US99 staff members to the Salvation Army area command center supporting Tampa and St. Petersburg, Florida on Monday, Sept. 18.