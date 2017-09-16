Levine: Cubs’ Hector Rondon Has Bone Chips In Elbow

By Bruce Levine–

CHICAGO (CBS) — Already sporting a bullpen that has had to deal with injury and inconsistent results in the second half, the Cubs received some bad news this weekend.

They’ll be without right-handed setup man Hector Rondon for a time. After notifying the team of discomfort after pitching on Sept. 8 against the Brewers, he confirmed Saturday that he has bone chips in his elbow.

“I had an MRI,” Rondon told 670 The Score. “They said I have bone chips in the elbow. I received a cortisone shot and was told not to throw for a week.”

The Cubs confirmed that Rondon has no structural damage. The team also doesn’t have a return date for him. Rondon has a 4.50 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in 57 appearances this season.

Rondon and fellow reliever Koji Uehara are both on the shelf with injuries in an already depleted bullpen. On Wednesday, the Cubs took left-hander Mike Montgomery out of the rotation — even with right-hander Jake Arrieta still a week or so away from returning — and put him back in the bullpen to give them depth there. Closer Wade Davis has now been told to be ready to go for more than one inning, which he did in recording four outs in an important 8-2 win against the Cardinals at Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon.

Rondon had a triceps late in the 2016 season that landed him on the disabled list, and he never fully regained his form in the postseason, where he wasn’t much utilized in high-leverage situations. Earlier in his career, Rondon had elbow ligament replacement surgery and also a fractured elbow.

Rondon hopes to be back soon.

“I feel pretty good right now,” he said. “Hopefully I will be back helping the team soon.”

Bruce Levine covers the Cubs and White Sox for 670 The Score and CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @MLBBruceLevine.