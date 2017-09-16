Levine: Addison Russell Returns To Active Roster

By Bruce Levine —

CHICAGO (CBS) — Despite Willson Contreras’ two-game suspension, the news was not all bad for the Cubs on Saturday afternoon as they welcomed back shortstop Addison Russell to the active roster.

The 23-year-old infielder has been on the DL since Aug. 3 with a strain and plantar fasciitis of the right foot.

Russell was close to returning 17 days ago. However, he re-injured the same foot during a rehab minor league game in South Bend. During his departure, teammate Javier Baez has filled in at the position with spectacular success. Baez will return to second base when Russell is able to handle the rigors of nine-inning games again.

Manager Joe Maddon was asked if the players would eventually swap roles, to which he said, “We have seen what both have done at shortstop. We like Javy at second base and Addie at shortstop.”

“If you look at what Addie did last year, it was pretty darn good — 21 home runs and 95 RBI,” Maddon continued. “He was one of the better defenders in all of the baseball last year. We will stick with this. When Javy is at second and Addie at shortstop it is really difficult to beat.”

Maddon added that Russell will be eased back into the lineup. Prior to his injury, he was hitting .241 with 10 home runs and 36 RBI. Russell was the National Leagues All-Star starting shortstop in 2016.

