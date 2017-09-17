Cubs’ Willson Contreras Has Suspension Reduced To 1 Game

(CBS) Cubs catcher Willson Contreras has had his two-game suspension reduced to one game upon appeal following his outburst in a win against the Cardinals on Friday at Wrigley Field.
Contreras will serve his suspension Sunday as the Cubs host the Cardinals in the series finale.
During a dispute in the fifth inning Friday after right-hander John Lackey was ejected for arguing a missed strike call, Contreras threw his catcher’s mask down in disgust and it bounced and hit home plate umpire Jordan Baker in the leg. He was then ejected.