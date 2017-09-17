Sheriff: Man Shot During Drug Deal By 2 Teens He Met On Snapchat

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teenagers have been charged with shooting a man who they met on Snapchat during a drug deal one week ago in south suburban Robbins.
The boys, ages 15 and 17, are each charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and two counts of attempted armed robbery, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.
About 4:20 p.m. on Sept. 10, a 20-year-old Chicago man and an 18-year-old Blue Island woman were in the 13400 block of Ridgeway in Robbins to sell marijuana to two people the woman had met on Snapchat, according to the sheriff’s office.
They were confronted by the teens, and the older boy pointed a firearm and demanded they give him everything they had, according to the sheriff’s office.
The man was shot as they drove away, according to the sheriff’s office. He is expected to recover.
The 15-year-old Robbins boy was taken into custody on Wednesday and the 17-year-old Sauk Village boy was arrested Friday, according to the sheriff’s office. Their names were not released because they are juveniles.
