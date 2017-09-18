AG Madigan Pushes For Community Input In CPD Reform

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan says she agrees with community groups who say the public should be more involved in efforts to draft a consent decree on Chicago police reform.
Madigan sued the City of Chicago to pave the way for the federal courts to oversee reform of Chicago Police practices and procedures. All of this was in the wake of the fatal police shooting of suspect Laquan McDonald, as well as other incidents. And, she says, talks with the city are underway.
But a number of groups, including the Chicago Urban League and Black Lives matter, say the community needs to be a part of those efforts as well.
“I 100 percent agree. That was one of the big issues that I had with the city — really demanding that there is more community engagement so that people are brought in to what we need to do on police reform,” she said.
Madigan says talks with the Emanuel Administration on a consent decree are going well. She says it’s clear that the administration is committed to reform, as well as the community and police.
As for community involvement, the city has already held a number of public meetings seeking community input. Officials agree more community engagement will come.