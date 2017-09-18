Bears-Buccaneers: Bucs Beat Bears, 29-7 | Bernstein: Awful Bears Bring New QB Scrutiny | Emma: More Glennon Miscues Could Force Trubisky Time Sooner Rather Than Later | Gabriel: These Bears Worse Than 2016

3 Being Questioned After Exchange Of Gunfire With Chicago Police

Filed Under: Albany Park, Crime, Police Shootout, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were being questioned late Sunday after an exchange of gunfire with Chicago Police officers in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Officers responded at 11:07 p.m. to a call of shots fired in the 4700 block of North Hamlin, according to Chicago Police. When they arrived, the officers noticed a group of several males fighting, and gunfire was exchanged.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Three males were taken into custody for questioning by Area North detectives, police said.

