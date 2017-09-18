Fear Is Nick Kwiatkoski Is Out For Season, But Bears Are Still Evaluating

By Chris Emma–
LAKE FOREST Ill. (CBS) — The next man up may be out for the season, too.
The fear is that Bears inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a pectoral injury in a 29-7 loss at Tampa Bay on Sunday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported, but coach John Fox said at his early afternoon press conference Monday that the team is still evaluating Kwiatkoski’s status.
This news comes a week after fellow linebacker Jerrell Freeman was placed on injured reserve with a similar injury.
Kwiatkoski was asked to replace Freeman, who’s not expected to return this season. Christian Jones filled in at inside linebacker alongside Danny Trevathan. A fourth-round pick in 2016, Kwiatkoski has six tackles in two games this season.
