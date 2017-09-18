Bears Sticking With Mike Glennon As Starting Quarterback

By Chris Emma–

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — Despite committing four turnovers in a blowout loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday, Mike Glennon will remain as the Bears’ starting quarterback.

Coach John Fox made that clear speaking to the media Monday at Halas Hall.

“Mike Glennon will be our starting quarterback against Pittsburgh,” Fox said.

Glennon struggled in a 29-7 loss at Tampa Bay, throwing two interceptions — including one returned for a touchdown — and fumbling twice. Fox was peppered with a number of questions about the quarterback situation, sticking with the veteran Glennon over rookie Mitchell Trubisky, the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.

The Bears maintain their best chance to win comes with Glennon at quarterback. As for Trubisky?

“I love where he is,” Fox said. “I love his growth.

“You kind of know when it’s time.”

