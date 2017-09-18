Pompei: Observations From Bears-Buccaneers

By Dan Pompei–

(CBS) If the Bears’ close loss to the Falcons in the season opener was a moral victory, their lopsided loss to the Bucs was a moral decimation. Funny how the narrative changed from one week to the next.

Here are some observations from the game:

1. Which quarterback helped the Bucs score more points — Mike Glennon or Jameis Winston?

2. Anyone who has confidence in Glennon at this point is ignoring reality. He gave his team no chance to win Sunday.

3. Bears coach John Fox’s defense of Glennon was a statement to his team, not to the public. If he points the finger at the quarterback, what do you suppose that would do to the locker room?

4. Fox’s assessment that it’s more than the quarterback is 100 percent accurate. The Bears might not have won that game with Tom Brady under center, given six drops, eight penalties and the judgement of Tarik Cohen.

5. It was the right move to keep Mitch Trubisky on the bench. Playing him in that scenario, with that lineup, would have been throwing him to the wolves.

6. The most important focus for this season has become the development of Trubisky. So the best-case scenario is to keep him on the bench for at least two more games. However, I believe Trubisky probably would give the Bears a better chance of beating the Steelers than Glennon.

7. Then again, their chances of beating the Steelers are negligible with either quarterback.

8. Whomever is playing quarterback won’t be able to count on this group of receivers making him look good.

9. I wouldn’t wish to switch jobs with offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains now.

10. Cohen is the type of player who doesn’t fear making mistakes. Most of the time, that’s a good thing. For a brief moment in the first quarter Sunday, it was a very bad thing.

11. Of course, we all knew Jacquizz Rodgers would be the most productive running back in the game.

12. And that Peyton Barber would be the second-most productive running back in the game.

13. The Bears have no hope of winning with 20 rushing yards. Running the ball is the only thing they should do well offensively.

14. If Cody Whitehair can play center, left guard and right guard, should he be given a shot at quarterback?

15. Good teams stay healthy. Bad teams have crowded trainers’ rooms. It’s becoming apparent what kind of team the Bears are.

Dan Pompei has been covering the NFL since 1985 and is a regular contributor to 670 The Score and a host on 670’s Bears pregame show. He writes for Bleacher Report and theathletic.com. You can follow him on Twitter @Dan Pompei.