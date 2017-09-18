Pregnant Woman Wounded In Park Manor Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A pregnant woman was shot in hip early Sunday in the Park Manor neighborhood, just days before her due date.

A family was celebrating a birthday on the front porch of a home near 72nd and St. Lawrence around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, when someone in a white sedan pulled up and opened fire.

Denard Sanders heard the gunfire from his home across the street, so he ran to the window to see what was going on.

“It was scary. It was very scary,” he said. “I was trembling and shaking. I hurt my foot really bad; like, it was bleeding really bad, because I was trying to jump to the floor so fast, because it was so close to me.”

A 24-year-old woman who was on the porch was shot in the hip. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where her condition was stabilized. Her family confirmed the woman is nine months pregnant.

“I heard someone like, ‘Call the police. She needs help. She needs help,’” Sanders said. “I actually came out and sat until she got in the ambulance.”

Neighbors said they plan on being more cautious after Sunday’s shooting.

“You can’t sit on your front porch, or either in your back yard, or even have the kids outside playing, because you’re scared something is going to happen to them,” Sanders said.

No one was in custody Monday morning. Area Central detectives were investigating.