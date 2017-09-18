Smash-And-Grab Burglars Hit Wicker Park Store

CHICAGO (CBS) — Thieves made off with several items during a smash-and-grab burglary early Monday at a Wicker Park neighborhood store.
Shortly before 2:30 a.m., the burglars drove a red vehicle into the front glass of the retail store in the 1700 block of West North Avenue, according to Chicago Police.
The suspects then stole merchandise and jumped into two dark-colored vehicles, which sped away, police said.
No one was in custody early Monday as Area North detectives investigated.
