Man Survives Suicide Attempt At Fullerton CTA Station

CHICAGO (CBS) — Red, Purple and Brown line trains were temporarily halted early Monday after a suicide attempt on the North Side, police said.
Shortly before 4:30 a.m., a man jumped off the platform and onto the tracks as a train pulled into the Fullerton station at 943 W. Fullerton Ave., according to Chicago Police.
Police, who called the incident a suicide attempt, said the man was not run over by the train.
He was pulled from the tracks and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was in serious but stable condition, police said.
Trains were on the move again by 5:20 a.m., the CTA said.
