Tinley Park High School Evacuated After Irritant In The Air Of Hallways

CHICAGO (CBS) — Someone sprayed an irritating substance into the air at Andrew High School in Tinley Park on Monday afternoon, leading to a brief evacuation.
Staff at Andrew began noticing around 2 p.m. something strange in the air, an odor, while walking through the first floor halls, and some began noticing their throats were irritated.
Carla Erdey is the Director of Communications for District 230.
“It was reported to school adminstration that there was some type of irritant in the first-floor hallway. Students in that area were immediately relocated to another portion of the building,” she said.
Erdey said the rest of the school was evacuated as a precaution.
“Really I have just an abundance of caution. We wanted to move students out of the building so that we could determine what that irritant might be in the hallway,” Erdey said.
Firefighters checked out the building, before students and staff were given the all-clear to return to collect their belongings before leaving for the day.
Erdey said no students or staff were hurt. Tinley Park Police are investigating.