Homeless Remove Lake Shore Drive Tent Cities Amid Viaduct Renovations

CHICAGO (CBS) — Homeless people who have been living in tent cities under two Lake Shore Drive viaducts were being forced to move out Monday morning, as the city prepares renovations at Wilson and Lawrence avenues, but they didn’t go very far.

Last week, a federal judge ruled the people living in the tents under the two viaducts have no constitutional right to stay, and allowed the city to begin construction at 7 a.m. Monday.

Although the homeless removed their tents from under Lake Shore Drive, they only moved a block or two, setting up their tents on a nearby parkway along Marine Drive.

The city has said it must make repairs to the viaducts, which are deteriorating, and cannot have people living there while construction is underway. City crews came through shortly before 7 a.m., and began hauling away things the homeless had left behind, and tossing them in a garbage truck.

Activists held a protest rally on Sunday, arguing the homeless in the tent cities have a right to gather in the public way. They said, all too often, the homeless simply have been priced out of affordable housing.

“If the city does not like the sight of homeless encampments, the solution’s pretty simple: provide the funding that you have to house people. They have TIF money for luxury housing, they have CHA money just sitting there,” said Uptown Tent City Organization spokesman Ryne Poelker.

Many people living in the viaducts in Uptown moved there after being forced to leave a nearby shelter that closed at the start of the year.

“This is a protest expressing our dissent to the city, and to the fact that people were kicked out from the only shelter they had, and the fact that there’s not affordable housing being provided,” Poelker said.

City officials had proposed moving the homeless to Pacific Garden Mission, a shelter about 9 miles south on the Near West Side. However, many of the homeless have said they feel safer on the streets.