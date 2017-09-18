Bears-Buccaneers: Bucs Beat Bears, 29-7 | Bernstein: Awful Bears Bring New QB Scrutiny | Emma: More Glennon Miscues Could Force Trubisky Time Sooner Rather Than Later | Gabriel: These Bears Worse Than 2016

5 Wheaton College Athletes Charged Following Hazing Probe

(CBS) – Five Wheaton College football players face felony charges in connection with an alleged hazing incident, authorities confirmed Monday.

James Cooksey; Kyler Kregel; Benjamin Pettway; Noah Spielman and Samuel TeBos have been charged with aggravated battery, mob action and unlawful restraint, the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

A judge has signed arrest warrants and set $50,000 bonds for the players.

Details about the alleged hazing were not immediately available, but Wheaton College said in a statement that other players and members of the coaching staff in March 2016 alerted college officials to an “incident.”

“… the College took swift action to initiate a thorough investigation,” the statement says, in part. “Our internal investigation into the incident, and our engagement with an independent, third-party investigator retained by the College, resulted in a range of corrective actions. We are unable to share details on these disciplinary measures due to federal student privacy protections.”

Wheaton College is reviewing its anti-hazing policies, the statement said.

“We are profoundly saddened that any member of our community could be mistreated in any way,” it said.

