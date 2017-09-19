1 Killed, 5 Wounded In Chicago Shootings Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed and five other people were wounded in shootings Monday across Chicago’s South and West sides.

The fatal shooting happened at 11:34 p.m. in the Bridgeport neighborhood on the South Side. The 28-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 2900 block of South Arch Street when shots were fired, according to Chicago Police. He was struck in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

Monday’s latest nonfatal shooting happened less than 10 minutes earlier in the South Deering neighborhood on the Far South Side. A 25-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk at 11:27 p.m. in the 10600 block of South Yates when a gunman walked up and fired shots, police said. He was shot in the chest and taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

About half an hour before that, a man was shot in the South Side Englewood neighborhood. The 21-year-old was standing outside at 10:58 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Halsted when three males fired shots at him from across the street, according to police. The shooters then ran away. The man was shot in the buttock and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Earlier Monday night, a man was wounded in an East Garfield Park neighborhood drive-by shooting on the West Side. The 25-year-old was sitting on a porch at 8:08 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Walnut when a car drove by and someone inside started shooting, police said. He was shot in the buttocks and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Nearly five hours before that, a 54-year-old man was shot in the Southwest Side Garfield Ridge neighborhood. He was standing in front of a car about 3:15 p.m. in the 4400 block of South Leclaire when people walked up and opened fire, according to police. He was shot in the right leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Monday’s first shooting happenedin the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side. An 18-year-old woman was the passenger in a vehicle at 1:21 a.m. in the 3000 block of West Cermak when a black vehicle pulled alongside and someone inside fired shots, police said. She suffered gunshot wounds to both legs and showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

Monday’s violence followed a weekend which saw 11 people killed, including the city’s 500th homicide of the year, and 29 others wounded.

