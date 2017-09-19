Bears Releasing WR Tanner Gentry, Hope To Sign Him To Practice Squad

By Chris Emma–
(CBS) The Bears are releasing receiver Tanner Gentry with the intent of signing him back to the practice squad, according to a source. Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times first reported the news.
Safety DeAndre Houston-Carson was promoted to the active roster, and defensive lineman Mike Purcell was signed to the practice squad.
In waiving Gentry, the Bears aren’t expected to add a replacement at receiver, the source said. That would be an indication that veteran receiver Markus Wheaton is ready to return more than a month after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured pinkie suffered in training camp.
An undrafted rookie out of Wyoming, Gentry was signed to the active roster to replace Kevin White, who was placed on injured reserve last week for a broken scapula suffered in the season opener. Gentry hauled in two passes during his NFL debut last Sunday in the loss at Tampa.
The Bears have been searching for answers at receiver since losing White and Cameron Meredith to injured reserve. The team signed Tre McBride after making final cuts to the 53-man roster. Gentry was brought to the active roster in a pinch, but the Bears are hoping to see him improve skills in route running.
On Tuesday, the Bears also lost offensive lineman Dieugot Joseph, who was signed by the Ravens off their practice squad.
