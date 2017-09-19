EYE ON THE HURRICANES: Track Maria | Track Jose | Latest Advisories | CBS News Coverage 

Cubs Edge Rays 2-1 In 7th Straight Victory

Filed Under: Chicago Cubs, Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Mike Montgomery took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning, Kyle Schwarber hit his 28th home run and the Chicago Cubs extended their winning streak to a season-high seven by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 Tuesday night in manager Joe Maddon’s return to Tropicana Field.

Maddon managed the Rays from 2006-14, then left to manage Chicago and last year led the Cubs to their first World Series title since 1908. Chicago entered with a 3 1/2-game lead over second-place Milwaukee in the NL Central.

Montgomery (7-8) allowed one hit in six innings, a one-out homer in the sixth by Brad Miller. Montgomery struck out six, walked one and hit his first batter, Kevin Kiermaier.

