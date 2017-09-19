Auction For Contents Of Historic Highland Park Theater

CHICAGO (CBS) — People who want a piece of Highland Park nostalgia have another couple of weeks to get their bids in.
The Highland Park theater closed five years ago, but by Oct. 4, most of its contents must go before the building is torn down.
Everything down to the black entryway mat that led to the ticket counter is up for sale. Others items up for auction on the National Property Solutions’ website include rows of old movie seats, a popcorn maker and a vintage concession sign.
The City of Highland Park says the theater marquee is not being sold, nor is the ticket marquee, which dates back to the theater’s vaudeville days, found deep within the basement of the building.
Highland Park sold the building to a developer who plans to construct a new two-story retail, restaurant and office building.