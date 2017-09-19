Five Things To Know About Death Of Kenneka Jenkins

CHICAGO (CBS) –Kenneka Jenkins was found dead in a walk-in freezer in a hotel in Rosemont.
Here are five things we know about the case.
1. Kenneka Jenkins was at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Rosemont, when she disappeared after a party there on Friday night, Sept. 8. Her friends reported her missing to family members around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday A police report was filed that afternoon.
2. Police have released several video surveillance clips, including one that shows Jenkins, 19, walking into the hotel’s kitchen. Other clips show Jenkins stumbling in a hotel hallway.
3. The video released so far does not show Jenkins actually walking into the freezer, where she was found shortly after midnight on Sept 10.
4. Rosemont police will retain control of the controversial death investigation, rather than turn it over to the FBI. Police have said they believe Jenkins walked into the freezer, and foul play is not suspected.
5. Jenkins’ family has retained legal counsel, in part to sort out whether Crowne Plaza could have done more to prevent the death.