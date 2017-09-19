LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Boy Charged With Releasing Pepper Spray At Tinley Park High School

CHICAGO (CBS) — A student has been charged with releasing pepper spray and causing the evacuation of a southwest suburban high school Monday afternoon.

The 17-year-old boy was charged as a juvenile with one count of reckless conduct, according to a statement from the village of Tinley Park. His name was not released.

Crews responded at 1:41 p.m. to a report of an aerosol irritant in a hallway at Andrew High School, 9001 W. 171st St. in Tinley Park, according to the statement.

The school was evacuated so a hazardous material team could check the building, according to the statement.

No injuries were reported.

