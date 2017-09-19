Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Calls Bears QB Mike Glennon ‘Statuesque’ — In A Good Way

(CBS) Steelers coach Mike Tomlin knows not to overlook Bears starting quarterback Mike Glennon.

Back in September 2014, it was Glennon who led a lowly Buccaneers team into Pittsburgh and pulled an upset of the touted Steelers. He connected with receiver Vincent Jackson on a touchdown with seven seconds remaining to give the Buccaneers a 27-24 victory at Heinz Field.

Now, Glennon is the starter for the Bears, who are 0-2 and preparing for a tough test against the 2-0 Steelers. Despite struggles in his first two starts, Glennon remains the Bears’ quarterback for Sunday’s contest at Soldier Field, coach John Fox announced Monday.

So, Tomlin and the Steelers are preparing for a familiar foe in Glennon.

“Got a lot of respects for his talents,” Tomlin told reporters in Pittsburgh on Tuesday. “No one understands (better) why they went out and acquired him. He has physical traits that you can’t coach. He’s statuesque and allows great field vision. He can make any throw on the field. He’s a great anticipator.

“Those anticipation throwers are often difficult to get after. They can get the ball out of hands in the midst of pressure. He’s very good at drifting away from pressure and using those skills. We got first-hand familiarity with him in that regard. We played him when he was a young guy. I’d imagine that he has grown in a positive way since then. We’ll continue to study him and what he’s capable of.”

Glennon is 57-of-80 for two touchdowns and two interceptions on the season. The Bears are standing by him as their starter, even after two losses to start the season.