Another Model Projects Bulls To Be NBA’s Worst Team

(CBS) If Vegas and analytical models are any indication, the Bulls are doing their rebuild right.
A few weeks after Westgate Superbook tabbed them with the lowest wins total in the league — 21.5 — for the upcoming season, the Bulls have been projected to be the worst team by ESPN’s Basketball Power Index. The Bulls are projected to be 7.2 points worse than an average NBA team, as calculated by BPI, which “accounts for game-by-game efficiency, strength of schedule, pace, days of rest, game location and preseason expectations.”
The Hawks (-5.8), Nets (-4.8), Kings (-4.3) and Suns (-4.2) are projected to be the other bottom-five teams. As you’d expect, the Warriors (+9.4) are projected to be the best, followed by the Rockets (+5.1) , who acquired Chris Paul this offseason.