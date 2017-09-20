1 Killed, 11 Wounded In Tuesday Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed and at least 11 other people were wounded in shootings Tuesday on Chicago’s South and West sides.

The 21-year-old man was shot to death at 11:38 p.m. in the Longwood Manor neighborhood on the South Side. He was sitting on a back porch in the 9700 block of South Green when someone fired shots, striking him multiple times in the shoulder, leg and hip, according to Chicago Police. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

The day’s latest nonfatal shooting happened at 11:53 p.m. in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. A 37-year-old man was standing outside in the 2600 block of West 69th Street when a black vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots, police said. The vehicle then sped away. The man was shot in the foot and taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Three people were wounded in a Bronzeville neighborhood shooting at 11:13 p.m. on the South Side. They were sitting in a vehicle in the 800 block of East 45th Street when another vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots, police said. A 22-year-old woman was shot in the hand and taken to Mercy Hospital. A 27-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds to the arm and two to the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. Both of their conditions were stabilized. Another man, 24, was shot in the arm and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Shortly before 6 p.m., a 25-year-old was sitting outside when another male wearing a hooded sweatshirt walked up and opened fire in the 7000 block of South Wolcott in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, police said. The man was shot in the hip and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized.

A 26-year-old man was shot twice in the groin about 3:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of South Michigan in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, a 33-year-old man was shot in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side. He was shot in the thigh at 2:12 p.m. while walking on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 75th Street, police said. The man was taken to Jackson Park Hospital and Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

A 19-year-old man and 34-year-old woman were wounded in a drive-by shooting about 11 a.m. in the South Side Washington Park neighborhood. They were on the sidewalk in the 5600 block of South Michigan when someone in a small black car with tinted windows opened fire, police said. The man was shot in the right ankle and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized. The woman was shot in both ankles and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

At 10:35 a.m., a 69-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side. He and another person were working on a vehicle parked in the street in the 2700 block of West 60th Street. A teenage boy rode up on a bicycle, pulled out a firearm and tried to rob them. The victim refused to give up his valuables, and the boy fired a shot through the van, striking the 69-year-old in the abdomen, police said. He was taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital. The suspect, described as a 15- to 17-year-old black boy wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white shoes, rode off eastbound on his bicycle.

The day’s first shooting happened about 2:20 a.m. in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side. A 24-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 2100 block of South Western when someone in a silver car fired shots, police said. The man was shot in the back and left hip and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

On Monday, a 28-year-old man was killed and five other people were wounded in shootings across the city.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)