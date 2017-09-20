LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Student Shot In High School Cafeteria; Teacher Subdues Suspect

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in central Illinois say a teacher subdued a male student who shot and wounded another student in a high school cafeteria.

The shooting happened at Mattoon High School, located about 180 miles south of Chicago.

Police responded to reports of an active shooter about 11:30 a.m.

Police say the suspect is in custody and the wounded student is stable.

The rest of the school was placed on a lockdown until police could clear the scene. Students were then bused to a nearby school to be picked up.

No further details were available.

