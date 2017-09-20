Person Dies After Jumping Onto CTA Blue Line Tracks At Western

CHICAGO (CBS) — A person died Tuesday night after jumping onto the CTA Blue Line tracks at the Western station on the Near West Side, according to Chicago Police.
The male died on the third rail about 8:45 p.m. in the 400 block of South Western, police said. Area North detectives are investigating.
Blue Line service was temporarily suspended between Racine and Pulaski, but all service had been restored by about 11:10 p.m., according to a statement from the CTA.
