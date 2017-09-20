University of Illinois-Chicago Receives Green Light For New Residence Hall

CHICAGO (CBS) — Big expansion plans are underway at the University of Illinois-Chicago.
The Illinois Board of Higher Education has given the green light to UIC’s plans to build a 10-story, 550 bed residence hall near Harrison and Morgan.
UIC Chancellor Michael Amiridis said the building would also include a two-story academic wing with classrooms and study space, as well as a retail area.
And he said the extra dorm space is needed.
“We saw that our freshman class actually increased by 23 percent. For the first time, we broke a record of 4,000 students in our freshman class,” Amiridis said.
Construction is scheduled to start in December and last until mid-2019.