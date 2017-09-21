Good Turn Done: Florida Couple Rescues Illinois Scout Uniform Washed Away By Irma

(CBS) – Hurricane Ima’s strong winds and heavy rain brought with it widespread damage across Florida.
It also inspired people to help clean up. Dustin and Nikki Presley of Jacksonville, Fla. were among them.
Last weekend, the couple spotted a sandy Cub Scout uniform on the beach.
It had some identifying patches and marks, including this clue: “Illinois.”
Leaders with the Boy Scouts of America stepped in to play detective and help find the scout.
They traced the uniform back to a now-merged council in Champaign, Ill.
It turns out the Cub Scout uniform belonged — or, belongs — to U.S. Navy Cmdr. Patrick Gegg. He grew up in St. Joseph, Illinois, near Champaign. The fighter pilot is now stationed in Jacksville, Florida, where he lost almost everything during Irma.
Gegg says scouting helped shape him into the man he has become, and that’s why he’s kept the uniform through so many moves.
“I’m excited to get it back,” he says.
Dustin Presley was a boy scout, too, and remembers the motto: Do a good turn daily.