2 Men Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Teenage Boy In South Suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Chicago Heights men were charged in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy Saturday in the south suburbs.
Officers found Tyrone Anthony with a gunshot wound to the chest at 1:13 p.m. in an open lot on the southwest corner of 15th Street and Wallace Street in Chicago Heights, according to police in the suburb and the Cook County Medical examiner’s office.
He was taken to St. James Hospital in Chicago Heights, where he was pronounced dead at 1:57 p.m., authorities said. He lived in Chicago Heights.
An autopsy Sunday confirmed Anthony died of a gunshot wound to the chest, and his death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.
Sherman Martin, 42, was charged with one count of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting, police said. DuShawn Cook, 46, was charged with one count of unlawful possession of weapon by a felon.
Bond was denied for Martin during a court hearing Wednesday, according to Cook County sheriff’s office records. Cook’s bond was set at $50,000.
