Cubs’ Kris Bryant Supports Bears Starting Mitchell Trubisky: ‘Give Him A Chance’

(CBS) One Chicago sports star has weighed in on the great debate surrounding the individual whom the city hopes is the next great star here.
Reigning National League MVP and Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant supports the idea of the Bears starting rookie Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback.
“I mean, give him a chance,” Bryant said with a laugh when the topic was brought up by hosts Jason Goff and Anthony Herron on 670 The Score on Thursday afternoon. “You’ll never know unless he’s out there playing.”
Bryant didn’t provide much more analysis, but he echoed a belief that many around Chicago have as the Bears have started 0-2 with Mike Glennon under center. Glennon struggled mightily in a 29-7 loss at Tampa Bay on Sunday, committing three first-half turnovers that doomed the Bears. The No. 2 overall pick in April’s draft, Trubisky impressed in the preseason and currently sits at No. 2 on the depth chart. The Bears have made clear Glennon will start when they host the Steelers (2-0) on Sunday at Soldier Field.
“That will definitely get your heart pumping a little bit — everybody knows what I did in my first game,” Bryant said of making a professional debut, referencing his 0-for-4 game with three strikeouts in his big league debut back in April 2015.