Did I Do That? ‘Family Matters’ House In Chicago To Be Demolished

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Lincoln Park home featured in the opening credits of TV’s 1990’s sitcom “Family Matters” has been approved for demolition.

The home, located in the 1500 block of West Wrightwood Avenue, served as the Winslow family home and a place the iconic character, Steve Urkel visited in the show.

The City of Chicago approved Tuesday a demolition permit for the Wrightwood home, according to DNAinfo. The permit allows the two-story frame multi-unit residence to be wrecked and removed. It follows a previous permit in April for the demolition of the home’s detached garage.

Coldwell Banker’s Lissa Weinstein said the owners plan to build a three-unit residence on the lot.

“Bak Home Development owns the home and plans to tear it down to turn it into three oversized condos,” Weinstein told CBS 2.

She handled the selling of the home for a “lovely family”, a “sweet older couple” who moved to Nevada.

“Prior to purchasing the property, they [Bak Home Development] evaluated whether saving the house was a possibility and ultimately determined renovating the home wasn’t a viable option,” Weinstein told DNAinfo Wednesday.

“In honoring the site’s past, they plan to decorate the entry with framed photographs of the original house and the show’s beloved cast.”

Although “Family Matters” was set in suburban Chicago, the Winslows dad Carl Winslow worked as a city police officer and and the Wrightwood house was used to set the scene of the family home.

The 1990’s sitcom debuted on ABC in 1989. The show moved to CBS in 1997 and ran through 1998. Family Matters originally focused on the Winslow family, with the main character Carl Winslow and his family, including his wife Harriette, son Eddie, elder daughter Laura, and younger daughter Judy; but midway through the first season the show introduced the Winslows’ nerdy neighbor Steve Urkel, who quickly became the start of the show over its nine season run.