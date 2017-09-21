Chicago Business Owner May Close Shop Over New Utility Pole

CHICAGO (CBS)–The owner of a 101-year-old Chicago business says he may have to shut down because trucks cannot get in and out, now that a utility pole has been put up, blocking the trucks’ access.

The street trucks were using to get to and from Polar Hardware Manufacturing was already narrow.

“Now they took up 14 more inches with a pole coming out here. And it’s on the wrong side of the curb. We’re now shut down. Today, I’m going to send 120 employees home,” said company owner Robert Albert. He said the street, Honore, looks more like an alley just south of Montrose, and it’s now too narrow for trucks.

“I have to ship every day. I cannot be out, even for a day or two,” said Albert.

How will this affect things?

“It’ll probably put us out of business. And then I may have to make my money suing people, which is the last thing we want to do. I want this pole gone. And I will have to damage it if I have to.”

Albert shouted a warning to a ComEd worker on the scene.

“Say goodbye to your pole.”

The staff of 47th Ward Alderman Ameya Pawar says they are looking into the issue.