White Sox Bullpen Covers 8 2/3 innings To Beat Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Chris Volstad and Chicago’s bullpen covered 8 2/3 innings after starter Carson Fulmer left with a blister, and the White Sox beat the Houston Astros 3-1 on Thursday night.

Volstad (1-0) got his first win since 2012 with the Chicago Cubs. He allowed a run over 4 1/3 innings, and six relievers kept Houston scoreless from there. Juan Minaya worked around two walks in the ninth for his fifth save.

Tim Anderson homered to extend his hitting streak to a career-best 12 games, and Kevan Smith added two hits for Chicago.

The victory snaps a six-game winning streak for the Astros, who clinched the AL West on Sunday but are still making a push for the league’s best record.

Chicago built a 2-0 lead against Dallas Keuchel (13-5) by the third inning. Brian McCann got Houston within 1 on a solo homer in the bottom of the inning.

Anderson launched a towering shot to center to begin the eighth inning. He has two homers, three doubles and six RBIs during this streak.

Fulmer walked two before leaving because of the blister on his right index finger. Volstad took over and allowed three hits while striking out two. It was the longest relief outing of his career and lowered his ERA to 1.08. Volstad had mostly pitched in Triple-A since making 21 starts with the Cubs in 2012.

Avisail Garcia and Smith hit consecutive singles with one out in the second before a two-out single by Willy Garcia loaded the bases. The White Sox took a 1-0 lead when Rymer Liriano walked, but Keuchel struck out the next two batters to limit the damage.

Yoan Moncada walked to start the third before a double by Jose Abreu. Garcia drew a walk to load the bases, and Moncada scored when Smith grounded into a double play to make it 2-0.

McCann sent Volstad’s first pitch of the third inning into the second deck in right field to cut the lead to 2-1.

Keuchel faced the minimum over his last three innings, retiring seven in a row and then getting a double play to end the sixth after a single by Smith with one out in the inning. The left-hander yielded five hits and two runs while walking three in six innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: DH Matt Davidson was out of the lineup with a low-grade fever.

Astros: RHP Lance McCullers could start Sunday after throwing a bullpen session Wednesday. McCullers hasn’t pitched since he was scratched from his scheduled start on Sept. 13 because of arm fatigue. “Obviously the hope is that he’s going to be able to make a start soon but we have a couple of days to decide,” manager A.J. Hinch said.

UP NEXT

White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (2-3, 4.84 ERA) will start for Chicago in the opener of a three-game series against Kansas City on Friday. Lopez allowed seven hits and four runs in seven innings of a win over Detroit in his last start.

Astros: Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.50) is scheduled to start for Houston in the first of three games against the Angels on Friday. Verlander is 3-0 with a 0.86 ERA and 26 strikeouts in three starts since being traded from the Detroit Tigers on Aug. 31.

