Man Killed In Austin Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot dead early Friday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, police said.
The 30-year-old was standing outside about 12:05 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Quincy when another male grabbed him and shot him in the head before firing multiple shots at his body, according to Chicago Police.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the death.
The shooter then fled south on Cicero, police said. No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated.
