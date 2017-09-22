Bears RB Jordan Howard Practices In Full, Not Listed On Injury Report

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) It remains to be seen whether Jordan Howard will be limited by a shoulder ailment in Sunday’s game, but the Bears are not listing him on their injury report.

Howard practiced in full Friday at Halas Hall, this for the first time since dealing with the injury suffered scoring a touchdown in the regular-season opener. He rushed for just seven yards on nine carries in last Sunday’s 29-7 loss to the Buccaneers.

Howard is set to play Sunday against the Steelers, but his offensive line has questions of its own. Kyle Long is also off the injury report and is set to make his season debut Sunday, but Josh Sitton (ribs) is listed as doubtful and Tom Compton (hip) is questionable. Bradley Sowell is likely to move into right guard if Sitton and Compton are unable to play.

Cornerback Prince Amukamara is also off the injury report after his ankle has been cleared for game action. Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski will not play, but Bears coach John Fox told reporters Friday at Halas Hall that the pectoral injury is not what Jerrell Freeman suffered and won’t require surgery.

Kickoff between the Bears and Steelers comes noon CT Sunday from Soldier Field.

