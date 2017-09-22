Daddy Yankee Seeks Donations For Mexico and Puerto Rico at Concert

By Diamaris Martino
CHICAGO (CBS) — Daddy Yankee plans to accept donations tonight at his concert at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom, for the natural disasters impacting Mexico and Puerto Rico.
The Puerto Rican artist, known for the hits “Despacito” and “Gasolina,” is asking fans to contribute to the relief efforts for the destruction caused by hurricanes Maria and Irma and the earthquake that has killed over 270 people in central Mexico.
Yesterday he took donations at his New York concert and filled four trucks with supplies.
He has also raised more than $66,000 for Feeding America. The food bank will send food to Puerto Rico. The island is still without power, and at least 13 people have died. Hurricane Maria killed at least 30 people across the Caribbean.
Daddy Yankee is requesting water bottles, batteries, diapers, ropes, and first aid kits.
The concert will start at 7:00 pm and donations will be collected at the entrance of the venue.