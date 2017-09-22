Some Of The Hottest Days Ever In September For Chicago Area

CHICAGO (CBS) –Welcome to a mid-summer scorcher, Chicago.

Of course it’s not close to mid-summer. As of 3:03 p.m. on Friday, summer officially becomes fall.

Yet, Chicago is in the middle of a record-setting heat wave.

Late September is seeing near-record or record warmth across the Midwest, including northern Illinois and Indiana.

Chicago set a record for daily heat on Wednesday and Thursday and could set more through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday’s high of 92, broke an 86-year-old record by one degree. Thursday was even hotter, with a high of 94, breaking a 47-year-old mark by two degrees. And while the low temperatures for those days were a bit sticky, no records were set.

Here are the current records for high and high “low” temperatures for the next four days. (As of noon, Friday, the temperature was 91 degrees and CBS 2’s Megan Glaros says another record-breaking day is quite likely.)

Sept. 22: 92 (1956) 73 (1895)

Sept. 23: 91 (1937) 71 (1891)

Sept. 24: 91 (1891) 71 (1930)

Sept. 25: 90 (1933) 76 (1931)

It had been 10 years since Chicago has experienced 90 plus degrees this late in the year, the NWS said.

The latest 90-degree reading on record? Oct 6, 1963 (94 degrees)

The hottest days ever in September? Chicago has hit 100-101 degrees four times.

September 1, 1953: 101

September 2, 1953: 101

September 7, 1939: 100

September 7, 1960: 100

The highest temperature in 2017 has been 95 on June 12.

(Records have been kept since 1871.)