Levine: For Cubs, Acquiring Closer Wade Davis Has Been Best Deal Of 2017

CHICAGO (CBS) — The deal was struck Dec. 8: The Chicago Cubs acquired closer Wade Davis from the Kansas City Royals for outfielder Jorge Soler.

Chicago, being flush in outfield depth, traded the right-handed hitting slugger Soler for a closer. Davis was expendable to KC because that club had a strong pen, and he had one season left on a contract before free agency.

The rest, for at least 2017, is history. This deal goes down as one of the most important moves that set up the Cubs for another potential deep playoff run. Davis’ perfect season (32-32) in save situations has set a Cub franchise record for consecutive saves.

More importantly, the way he has stood up in pressure-cooker moments — like Thursday evening, getting the win with two shutout innings. Davis had not thrown two complete innings since 2014.

“We saw him under huge pressure situations in the playoffs and World Series,” says former teammate Eric Hosmer of the Royals. “He always had the same demeanor. You were always comfortable with him out there and you learned as a young player by watching him. He showed you how to handle pressure with the same approach and how confident he is about his craft.

“If he gets the final out of a game or gives up a homer, you never see him blink.”

The deal, in retrospect, once again makes Cubs President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein and GM Jed Hoyer look brilliant. Chicago had made great trades in the previous five years to help set up a World Series championship. Maybe the best had been obtaining RHP Jake Arrieta and Pedro Strop from the Orioles in 2013 for Scott Feldman.

The Cubs were left with a situation of needing a closer after Aroldis Chapman signed a five-year deal with the Yankees early last fall.

Although Soler is under contract for three more seasons ($9 million total), Davis has been the Cubs’ MVP in 2017.

He alone was the only All-Star among the defending World Champs in Miami on July 11. The 1.95 ERA and the saves are just numbers to guys that have played with him in World Series moments.

“As a closer, he will not let the opposition get to him,” Hosmer said. “When the games get bigger, it is a good feeling having someone like Wade patrolling the back end.”

Soler has gone through another year of injury and unfulfilled promises. The Royals thought they were getting an everyday player and middle-of-the-lineup power hitter. The numbers were so bad early in the season that he was demoted to Triple-A. Soler has played 33 games in the big leagues this season. He is hitting .147 with two home runs and 6 RBI.

“I had to focus on my hitting in the minor leagues,” Soler said on Friday, as the Royals prepared to play the White Sox. “I just needed to go out there play and stay on the field. I had an injury early in the season. That affected me and the results. I eventually got better and began having quality at-bats.”

