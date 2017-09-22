Local Leaders Want Businesses To Help With Earthquake Relief

Chicago (CBS)–Mexican-American elected officials, civic and non-profit leaders are appealing to Chicagoans and corporations to contribute to relief efforts following the earthquake in Mexico.
“We are here today with a great sense of sadness and loss,” said Cook County Commissioner Jesus “Chuy” Garcia as he stood with others at a Mexican restaurant in the Little Village neighborhood.
22nd Ward Alderman Ricardo Muñoz said “we’re begging corporate America. All of you businesses that take our money, we now need you to contribute to this effort.” He added “We don’t need clothes. We don’t need food. We need folks to make a financial contribution to the Red Cross.”
Former McPier CEO and businessman Juan Ochoa said he’s not really concerned about donor fatigue with so many donating to hurricane relief.
“I think that Chicagoans have a big heart. I think that any amount of money is important. If you can donate only one dollar, it’s a dollar more than we had.”
Chicago is a sister city to Mexico City.