Mother, 4-Year-Old Son Found Dead In Home In Stone Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman and her 4-year-old son were found dead inside their home in Stone Park overnight, and police said they appear to be the victims of domestic violence.

The landlord of the home in the 1700 block of Mannheim Road said he didn’t see his renter, a woman, nor her son all day on Thursday, but did see the boy’s father leaving in the woman’s car early in the morning.

Neighbor Anthony Gomez said, late Thursday night, the woman’s relatives were at the house before police got there.

“They’re saying ‘The little boy’s dead. The little boy’s dead,’ you know, and so I go inside, and the little boy’s on the bed. His neck was bruised,” he said.

Gomez said he also saw the boy’s mother dead near the bathroom. She was bloodied, with injuries to her head and back. Gomez said he broke down and cried.

“It’s rough. I couldn’t sleep last night, you know?” he said. “I mean, it’s still hitting me now, you know? I probably won’t even go to work, because it’s sad.”

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed the two deaths.

Stone Park police said the deaths appear to be “an isolated domestic violence incident,” but wold provide no further information about the case.

The West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force was assisting Stone Park police in the investigation.