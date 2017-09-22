Suspended VFW Drawing To Take Place Next Week

CHICAGO (CBS) — After a month of inactivity, the Morris VFW Post is right with the law, and it’s apologizing to neighbors for the crowds expected for its $1.59 million “Queen of Hearts” drawing.
WBBM’s Bob Roberts reports.
The letter from Post 6049 Cmdr. Jerry Zeborowski comes with a $10 coupon good for food at Jody’s Pub and Grub, the post’s restaurant.
He tells the 150 neighbors they’ve been more than patient while the city of Morris passed an ordinance legalizing the popular drawing.
One problem: the letter lists the wrong date.
The drawing takes place Monday evening at 6, and no additional tickets are being sold because the drum is full.