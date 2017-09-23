Man Killed, 15 Wounded In Chicago Weekend Shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot to death and at least 15 other people were wounded Friday evening in separate attacks across Chicago, marking a violent start to the first weekend of the fall season.

After the latest killing, 471 people have been shot dead in the city since the start of the year, according to data maintained by the Chicago Sun-Times.

Friday marked the end of a violent summer season that left 184 people killed in city gun violence from June 21 to Sept. 21, Sun-Times data shows. In all, 198 deaths in the city this summer were ruled homicides.

The attack that left a man dead this weekend happened about 8:15 p.m. Friday when the 28-year-old was shot to death in the Hegewisch neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to Chicago Police. He was traveling inside a vehicle in the 13700 block of South Torrence when another vehicle drove past and someone inside opened fire. The man was struck in the body and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately the death.

The latest nonfatal shooting happened early Saturday in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side, where a CPD officer fired at a suspect after a person was critically wounded minutes earlier in a domestic-related incident. Officers responded to a call of shots fired at 4:33 a.m. and saw the 27-year-old suspect leaving an apartment with a weapon in the 8100 block of South Maryland, according to police.

The officer then fired his weapon, but didn’t strike the suspect, who fled, police said. He was eventually taken into custody, and a weapon was recovered. Charges were pending Saturday morning. CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi originally tweeted that officers had shot the person, but he later sent a second tweet to correct his statement.

The suspect had broken into the apartment of his ex-girlfriend and confronted her and a male companion, police said. He then struck the 25-year-old woman in the head with his hand before shooting the 27-year-old man in both arms. The gunshot victim was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious-to-critical condition, according to police and the Chicago Fire Department. The woman refused medical treatment.

Less than an hour earlier, two men were shot in drive-by attacks just minutes apart in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side. A 47-year-old man was standing outside at 3:46 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Kedzie when a vehicle drove up and someone inside fired shots at him, police said. He was shot in the knee and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Four minutes before that, another man was wounded about a block away. The 22-year-old was standing outside at 3:42 a.m. in the 3000 block of West 25th Street when a black Chevrolet Tahoe pulled up and someone inside opened fire, striking him in his leg and feet, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Less than 10 minutes earlier, two men were grazed by bullets early Saturday in a Gresham neighborhood shooting on the South Side. About 3:35 a.m., the men, ages 29 and 23, were approached by someone who opened fire in the 7600 block of South Halsted, police said. The older man was grazed by a bullet in the elbow, and the younger man was grazed in his shoulder. They were both treated at the scene and released.

About 20 minutes before that, police found a man critically wounded following an Englewood neighborhood shooting on the South Side. Officers responding to a call of a person shot found the man lying on the ground at 3:15 a.m. in the 5900 block of South Sangamon with gunshot wounds to his head, chest and leg, according to police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. His age wasn’t immediately known.

On the West Side, two men were wounded in a shooting early Saturday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The men, ages 20 and 21, were standing outside about 1:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Jackson when they heard shots and felt pain, police said. They were both struck in the leg. The younger man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, and the older man was taken to Stroger Hospital. Their conditions were stabilized.

In the weekend’s first attack, a 16-year-old boy was among three people wounded in the South Side Englewood neighborhood. He was riding a bike at 7:37 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Green when he got into an argument with someone who took out a gun and shot him, according to police.

A 23-year-old man and another male, whose age was unknown, came to help the boy when the shooter fired additional shots from a half-block away, police said. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the upper right thigh and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital. The 23-year-old man was shot in the right knee and taken to Christ Medical Center. Both their conditions had stabilized. The third male suffered a graze wound to the back. It wasn’t immediately known if he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

At least three other people were wounded in separate shootings since 7:30 p.m. Friday.

