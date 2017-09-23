Chicago
Radio.com
CBS Local Sports
CBS Sports Radio
Tailgate Fan
Atlanta
Baltimore
Boston
Cleveland
Connecticut
Dallas
Denver
Detroit
Houston
Las Vegas
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
San Francisco
Seattle
St Louis
Tampa
Washington
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTERS
Sponsored By
CBS 2
Welcome to CBS 2 on CBSChicago.com! CBS 2 has joined forces with the most trusted local CBS RADIO stations in Chicago to give you the best Chicago has to offer as CBS Local. CBS 2 […]
WBBM Newsradio
Park Ridge, Illinois Welcome to WBBM Newsradio 780 & 105.9FM, The Home of Chicago Bears Radio, on CBSChicago.com! WBBM Newsradio 780 & 105.9FM is joining forces with the CBS 2 Television and 670 The Score […]
670 The Score
Welcome to 670 The Score, the home of Cubs Radio, on CBSChicago.com! The Score is partners with CBS 2 TV and WBBM 780, and they give you the best Chicago has to offer. 670 The […]
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Home
News
All News
Local
Investigative
Politics
Business
Consumer
Entertainment
HealthWatch
Photos
Autos
Only CBS
Latest Headlines
President Trump's Weekly Address; Democrats' Weekly Address
President Trump's weekly presidential address, followed by the Democratic response.
Extra-Alarm Fire Damages 2 Buildings In Washington Park
A two-alarm fire damaged two buildings and displaced multiple residents Saturday morning in the South Side Washington Park neighborhood.
Featured Podcasts
Noon Business Hour on WBBM Newsradio
At Issue on WBBM Newsradio
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Bears
White Sox
Cubs
Blackhawks
Bulls
College
Fantasy
Odds
Shows »
Featured Sports
White Sox Edge Royals, 7-6
Matt Davidson drove in three runs with his 26th homer and a double.
Cubs Beat Brewers In 10th; Magic Number Down To 5
Tommy La Stella drew a bases-loaded walk off closer Corey Knebel with one out in the 10th.
Sports Podcasts
The Spiegel and Parkins Show on 670 The Score
Bernstein & Goff
Traffic
Audio
WBBM Newsradio
Made In Chicago
Noon Business Hour
At Issue
Watchdog Wednesday
8:30AM News To Go
4:30PM News To Go
670 The Score
The Bernstein and Goff Show
The Spiegel & Parkins Show
The Mully & Hanley Show
Laurence Holmes
Who Ya Crappin?
Les Grobstein
Listen Live
670 The Score
WBBM Newsradio
Featured Podcasts
Interviews on 670 The Score
Noon Business Hour on WBBM Newsradio
Bernstein & Goff
Video
Weather
FULL FORECAST
Weather Links
School Closings
Flight Delays O'Hare
Flight Delays Midway
Weather App
More Weather
First Day Of Fall Brings Record Heat For Chicago
Forget what the calendar says. It might be the first day of fall, but it feels like the middle of summer.
Puerto Ricans Come Together To Send Help Home After Hurricane Maria
Maria was the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in more than 80 years, and authorities have said recovery will take months.
Tracking Hurricane Maria
Hurricane Maria is currently a Category 4 storm, that landed in Puerto Rico on Wednesday.
E.S.P.
Eat
Best Football Bars In Chicago
Football season is upon us and getting together with friends to enjoy the game is a must. Here are best football bars in Chicago.
How To Make Your Very Own Harry Potter-Inspired Butter Beer
Butterbeer is one of the most popular drinks in the wizarding world, but it is even easier to make than you think.
See
Great Places To Visit On Chicago’s West Side
Here are some of the best places to visit on Chicago’s West Side when visiting the Windy City.
Guide To 2017 Labor Day Weekend Events In Chicago
These singular Chicago events will help you kiss summer 2017 "au revoir" with a smile on your face.
Play
Guide To 2017 Oktoberfest Events In Chicago
Hoist a hearty brew, get the gemütlichkeit going and entertain your inner Arnold Oktoberfest-style.
Great Places To Visit Near The Chicago Loop
Check out some of the best places to visit in or around the Chicago Loop.
Contests
More
Travel
The Ultimate East Coast Fall Foliage Guide
An informative guide to five of the best destinations on the East Coast to enjoy the fall foliage.
5 Best Man-Made Structures In America
The American experience incorporates five exceptional man-made structures, each one boasting a compelling vision and rich story line that took it from drawing board to astonishing reality.
A Millennial's Guide To Moving
If you're feeling overwhelmed by an upcoming move, check out our handy guide for helping get you prepared and keeping your stress level down.
Mexico's 5 Best All-Inclusive Resorts
Head south of the border for an all-inclusive Mexican resort when you ache for warm and gentle ocean breezes, more pools than you can handle, a spa experience that will wow you and no jet lag to put your body clock off kilter.
More
Deals
Events
President Trump’s Weekly Address; Democrats’ Weekly Address
September 23, 2017 12:58 PM
Filed Under:
Donald Trump
,
President Donald Trump
President Trump’s Weekly Address, Sept. 23, 2017
Democrats’ Weekly Address, Sept. 23, 2017:
Watch & Listen
LIVE
Listen
93 XRT
US 99.5
KHiTS 104.3
B96
670 The Score
WBBM NewsRadio
CBS Radio Connectingvets.com
Watch
WBBM Live
The Spiegel and Parkins Show