St. Jude’s 5K To End Childhood Cancer Goes Off Without A Hitch

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hot weather didn’t steer people away from the St. Jude 5K Run/Walk to End Childhood Cancer Saturday morning.
The Brown family had it. Immediately after the race, which was held at Soldier Field, they took relief under some trees. “We found a little shady area to catch our breath and drink some refreshing box water,” Kathleen Brown said.
Supporters from across the nation came together for the event, which is specifically held during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, to raise money for the kids of St. Jude.
Brown, who was diagnosed with cancer when she was 13, said there was nothing that could keep her from participating in the race.
“August 28th I celebrated 22 years of being cancer free,” Brown said. “I’m extremely blessed, and truly wouldn’t be talking to you right now if not for St. Jude.”
While stories like these are great motivators, executive chair Robin Caretta said she wasn’t taking chances with Chicago’s abnormally warm weather. She brought extra boxed water and additional ambulances were on standby.
“I have only positive memories from St. Jude. I only remember the friendly people that took me in and treated me like I was family — that gave us hope,” Brown said.
The fastest time for the ladies was 24:21. The winner says she started drinking extra water 24 hours ago.
At last check Saturday afternoon, $315,000 had been raised for St. Jude.